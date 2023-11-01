Police appeal after “large amount of jewellery” and mobile phones stolen during raid on Derbyshire home
Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Woodhouse Road, Horsley Woodhouse – at some point between Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, October 17.
A large amount of jewellery and two mobile phones were stolen. Officers have now released images of some of the stolen jewellery in a bid to trace the items.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information on the burglary, as well as those who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using one of the following methods – quoting reference number 23*648904: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101