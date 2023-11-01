Police appeal after “large amount of jewellery” and mobile phones stolen during raid on Derbyshire home

Officers have launched an investigation into a burglary that saw a large quantity of jewellery stolen from a Derbyshire property.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Woodhouse Road, Horsley Woodhouse – at some point between Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, October 17.

A large amount of jewellery and two mobile phones were stolen. Officers have now released images of some of the stolen jewellery in a bid to trace the items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information on the burglary, as well as those who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

These are the items that officers are attempting to trace.