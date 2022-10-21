News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal after knife-wielding thug threatens Derbyshire woman and tries to steal her dog

Police are appealing for information after reports that a Derbyshire woman was robbed at knifepoint.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The victim had been walking her dog on Stenson Road, Derby in the late evening of Wednesday, October 12.

She walked onto a path opposite Wragley Way, which leads towards the balancing pond, and was allegedly approached by a man who threatened her with a knife and demanded her dog and property.

The woman reportedly threw items of her jewellery at the man and ran away with the dog before calling the police.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact the police.

Most Popular

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between around 9.30pm and 10.30pm that night.

The man is believed to have been wearing a dark hoody, dark skinny jeans and fingerless gloves.

READ THIS: Appeal for help as thieves target Derbyshire charity shop supporting children in Africa

If you have any information which could help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference number 22000597574:

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement

Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111