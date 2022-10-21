Police appeal after knife-wielding thug threatens Derbyshire woman and tries to steal her dog

The victim had been walking her dog on Stenson Road, Derby in the late evening of Wednesday, October 12.

She walked onto a path opposite Wragley Way, which leads towards the balancing pond, and was allegedly approached by a man who threatened her with a knife and demanded her dog and property.

The woman reportedly threw items of her jewellery at the man and ran away with the dog before calling the police.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact the police.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between around 9.30pm and 10.30pm that night.

The man is believed to have been wearing a dark hoody, dark skinny jeans and fingerless gloves.

If you have any information which could help with enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using the details below, quoting reference number 22000597574:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

