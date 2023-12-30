Police appeal after jewellery worth thousands stolen in series of raids across Derbyshire

Police have issued an appeal for information after jewellery and designer watches were stolen in a series of raids on homes across Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating the burglaries, which took place in Derby, Amber Valley and the Derbyshire Dales, have released images and details of some of the items stolen.

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and designer items were taken during the burglaries, which mainly occurred in Quarndon and Belper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents took place at the following locations - and saw the offenders either smash windows or force doors at the back of the properties in the late afternoon and evening: Church Road, Quarndon – 10 November between 5.30pm and 8pm; Two houses in Woodlands Road, Quarndon – 9 November between 4.45pm and 7.20pm; Burley Lane, Quarndon – 25 November at 6.40pm; Summer Lane, Wirksworth – 26 November between 3.20pm and 6.50pm; Sandybrook Close, Ashbourne – between 24 and 26 November; The Nook, Holbrook – 9 November between 5pm and 11pm; Ryknield Road, Belper – between 28 October and 8 November and West Bank Road, Allestree – between 1 November and 3 November.

Police have released these images of some of the stolen items

Police are now releasing images and details of some of the stolen jewellery in a bid to trace them. Among the items taken were a Patek Phillippe Aquanaut men’s watch, a Chopard happy diamonds ladies watch, a Chopard happy sport ladies watch, a large synergy ring with multiple diamonds and a tanzanite and diamond pendant.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglaries, as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

If you can help with their investigation, contact them using any of these methods, quoting the reference 23*698441: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.