Police appeal after jewellery and military medals stolen during raid on Derbyshire home
A number of items of jewellery including necklaces, rings and earrings, plus military medals, were taken from a property in Albert Road in Sandiacre at about 11.30am on Monday 14 April.
The items stolen include:-
- Gucci white gold hoop earrings
- Vintage gold rotary ladies watch
- Locket gold necklace
- Gold necklace with a diamond on
- Gold ring with three diamond stones in a row
- Four sets of amber earrings - two studs, one half hoop and one with a tear drop dangle
- Gold pocket watch with fob chain
- Cheshire regiment gold cufflinks and tie pin set
- Suez service medal
- British Army service medal
Officers have released images showing some of the stolen jewellery as part of an appeal for information about the incident and would like to hear from anyone who recognises the items or has been offered them for sale.
One suspect is described as a man aged in his early 40s, wearing a black and red jumper, jeans, a baseball hat and sunglasses. He was carrying a bag, which was possibly a black rucksack.
The suspect is understood to have fled the scene in the direction of Kings Road.
Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has any information about two men seen on foot on Kings Road at about 4pm on Sunday 13 April.
One of the men is described as being white, aged in his 40s or 50s, with short, lighter-coloured hair and wearing a brown raincoat. The second man was taller, white and had dark hair.
Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that covers Albert Road and Kings Road and has not yet spoken to officers.
Information can be passed on using the methods below, quoting incident number 25*215363 of April 14:-
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.