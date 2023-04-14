News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after incident of criminal damage at popular Derbyshire visitor attraction

Officers investigating criminal damage at a Derbyshire visitor attraction have urged any witnesses to come forward.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported that a sound post installed at the Creswell Crags, broadcasting pre-recorded information about the caves, has been damaged.

The sound post was located at the southwest end of the visitor attraction, outside Dog Hole.

The incident occurred at Creswell Crags.
The incident occurred at Creswell Crags.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or those with information to come forward. Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 23000211765:

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the Derbyshire Police online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.