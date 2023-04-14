Police appeal after incident of criminal damage at popular Derbyshire visitor attraction

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported that a sound post installed at the Creswell Crags, broadcasting pre-recorded information about the caves, has been damaged.

The sound post was located at the southwest end of the visitor attraction, outside Dog Hole.

The incident occurred at Creswell Crags.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or those with information to come forward. Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 23000211765:

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – you can direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the Derbyshire Police online contact form

Phone – call 101