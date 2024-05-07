Police appeal after incident involving large group of people outside Derbyshire miners welfare club
Officers received a report of a fight involving a large group of people outside Renishaw Miners Welfare Club, in Main Road just before 8.15pm on Sunday, May 5. On officers’ arrival, the people involved had left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police quoting reference 24*263333.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.