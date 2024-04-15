Police appeal after incident involving German Shepherd dog in the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident reportedly happened at Whitfield Play Area at Wood Street in Glossop around 1.30 pm on Saturday, April 13.

Officers have been told that there was an altercation between two men and one woman with an Alsatian type dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who has CCTV/Dashcam footage from the area at that time to come forward.

The incident reportedly happened at Whitfield Play Area at Wood Street in Glossop around 1.30 pm on Saturday, April 13.

Anyone who has any information that can assist the police with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on any of the below methods quoting incident number 544 of April 13 or occurrence reference 24000215371.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.