Police appeal after incident involving German Shepherd dog in Derbyshire
The incident reportedly happened at Whitfield Play Area at Wood Street in Glossop around 1.30 pm on Saturday, April 13.
Officers have been told that there was an altercation between two men and one woman with an Alsatian type dog.
Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who has CCTV/Dashcam footage from the area at that time to come forward.
Anyone who has any information that can assist the police with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on any of the below methods quoting incident number 544 of April 13 or occurrence reference 24000215371.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.