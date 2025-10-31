Police appeal after incident at Chesterfield shop – which saw three men break through wall to gain access
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a break-in at the One Stop store in Moorland View Road, Walton – with the incident taking place at 12.45am today (Friday, October 31).
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and found that three men had broken into the shop by breaking through a wall and, once inside, stole a quantity of cigarettes.
“The three men were all wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Nobody was in the store at the time of the incident.
“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries – in particular any home or business owners who may have CCTV that covers the area – as well as any drivers who were in the area and may have dashcam footage.”
Anyone who can help should contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*637812:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.