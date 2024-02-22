Police appeal after illegal car races cause disruption in Derbyshire town for three weekends in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Ilkeston Police SNT have received multiple reports of cars drag racing on Charlons Way, Ilkeston for the last three weekends in a row.

They said they are aware of the issue and will now ‘robustly enforce powers that are available to them’. These include issuing Section 59 warning notices, seizing vehicles, making arrests where necessary and carrying out physical checks on the modifications made to vehicles to ensure they are correctly insured and road legal.

A spokesperson for Ilkeston Police SNT said: “We want to reassure you that the local SNT team are working with specialist resources in Roads Policing to tackle the reports of Anti-Social driving and car meets that are taking place late at night.

“We are aware that this is unacceptable and endangers lives as well as causing a nuisance to the local community. We are working hard and are committed to ensuring that Erewash's roads are safe for all to use.”

Anyone who witnesses car races or dangerous driving is asked to contact police on any of the methods below:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101