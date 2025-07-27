Police appeal after ‘honesty box’ arcade change machine stolen from Derbyshire farm
The theft happened on Friday 25 July, when the offenders took a arcade change machine from a North Wingfield barn where customers leave money in exchange for food.
The machine itself is red and has the word ‘CHANGE’ in yellow lettering down each side.
Police have issued a CCTV photo of the machine being removed during the theft. The image shows the machine officers are trying to locate.
It may have been dumped somewhere by the offenders and police are asking for the public’s help locating it.
Have you seen the machine anywhere, or did you see anything suspicious in Williamthorpe Road?
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offence.
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*428953.
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website