Police appeal after four men in hooded jackets try to break into Peak District house in the middle of night

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Hathersage last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men, all wearing hooded jackets, attempted to gain entry to a property in Ranmoor Hill, Hathersage at around 12.30am on Thursday 2 November.

They were disturbed by the homeowner and fled the scene.

Officers are appealing for CCTV footage and information on the incident. Anyone who can help is asked to contact us using any of the below contact methods, quoting the reference 23*678874:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men, all wearing hooded jackets, attempted to gain entry to a property in Ranmoor Hill, Hathersage at around 12.30am on Thursday 2 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101