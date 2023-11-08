News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after four men in hooded jackets try to break into Peak District house in the middle of night

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Hathersage last week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Nov 2023, 21:57 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 21:58 GMT
Four men, all wearing hooded jackets, attempted to gain entry to a property in Ranmoor Hill, Hathersage at around 12.30am on Thursday 2 November.

They were disturbed by the homeowner and fled the scene.

Officers are appealing for CCTV footage and information on the incident. Anyone who can help is asked to contact us using any of the below contact methods, quoting the reference 23*678874:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.