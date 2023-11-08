Police appeal after four men in hooded jackets try to break into Peak District house in the middle of night
Four men, all wearing hooded jackets, attempted to gain entry to a property in Ranmoor Hill, Hathersage at around 12.30am on Thursday 2 November.
They were disturbed by the homeowner and fled the scene.
Officers are appealing for CCTV footage and information on the incident. Anyone who can help is asked to contact us using any of the below contact methods, quoting the reference 23*678874:
