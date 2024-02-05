Police appeal after fatal collision involving Mercedes and motorcycle in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision, involving a black Kawasaki motorbike and a grey Mercedes A180, occurred on Nottingham Road in Spondon at around 8.45pm on Thursday, February 1. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000066086:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101