Police appeal after electric bike stolen from Derbyshire flat

The bike was stolen during a burglary at a property in Station Street, Long Eaton, on May 16, sometime between 3pm and 9pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is hoped the image may prompt anyone who has seen a similar bike either being offered for sale or noticed anyone behaving suspiciously with one, in the Long Eaton area, to contact us with information.

“The image shown is of a bike similar to the one stolen.

An electric bike similar to this model was stolen from a Derbyshire flat.

“If you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please contact us quoting 22*279746.”

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call officers on 101.