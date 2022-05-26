Police appeal after electric bike stolen from Derbyshire flat

The bike was stolen during a burglary at a property in Station Street, Long Eaton, on May 16, sometime between 3pm and 9pm.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is hoped the image may prompt anyone who has seen a similar bike either being offered for sale or noticed anyone behaving suspiciously with one, in the Long Eaton area, to contact us with information.
“The image shown is of a bike similar to the one stolen.
“If you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please contact us quoting 22*279746.”
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – use the online contact form
Phone – call officers on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.