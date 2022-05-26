Police appeal after electric bike stolen from Derbyshire flat

Police have shared an image of an electric bike after one was stolen from a Derbyshire flat.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:02 pm

The bike was stolen during a burglary at a property in Station Street, Long Eaton, on May 16, sometime between 3pm and 9pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “It is hoped the image may prompt anyone who has seen a similar bike either being offered for sale or noticed anyone behaving suspiciously with one, in the Long Eaton area, to contact us with information.

“The image shown is of a bike similar to the one stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

An electric bike similar to this model was stolen from a Derbyshire flat.

MORE: Derbyshire GP surgery threatened with closure after CQC brands it inadequate

“If you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please contact us quoting 22*279746.”

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call officers on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.