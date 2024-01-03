News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after eight men armed with knives break into Derbyshire home

Officers are investigating an aggravated burglary in Derbyshire that saw eight men wielding knives break into a home.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
The incident occurred at around 4.45am on December 23, 2023, when eight men armed with knives broke into a property on Elton Road, Derby and demanded money.

The men did not steal any items and left the scene in two vehicles which were parked in Marlborough Road. One of the vehicles is thought to be a new model Kia Sportage or a similar car.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who saw the men running from the house or driving away. They have also encouraged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000786024:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.