Police appeal after drunk man disturbs remembrance service in Derbyshire church

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:31 BST
Officers are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the disturbance to come forward.

The incident occurred between 10.30 am and 10.45 am on Monday, November 11 at the All Saints Church on Church Street in Ripley.

A man who was under the influence of alcohol disturbed the remembrance service. Police were called and the man was arrested at the scene.

Now officers are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact police via the Derbyshire Police Website or via telephone at 101, quoting occurrence number 24000672293.

