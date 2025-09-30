Police appeal after driver left with broken leg in Derbyshire road rage incident
Officers are asking anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward after the man was assaulted in Spondon.
He was driving a black Audi A3 down Stoney Lane, from the direction of the A52, when he reported that another vehicle turned into his path – causing him to brake suddenly.
The driver of that vehicle, a black Peugeot 207, then pulled alongside the victim and shouted abuse at him.
The victim got out of his car and was then assaulted by the Peugeot driver close to the junction of Sandringham Drive – who then left the area.
The victim sustained a broken leg following the incident, which happened at around 4:40pm on 3 September.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH but has been bailed pending further enquiries.
If you have not already spoken with officers, and have information, CCTV, or dash cam footage which may assist with their investigation please contact Derbyshire Police with reference 25*520009.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.