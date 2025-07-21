Police appeal after driver deliberately crashes into another motorist along busy Derbyshire A-road

A driver deliberately crashed into another vehicle along a busy Derbyshire A-road during a road rage incident – with witnesses being urged to come forward by the police.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road rage incident in Sudbury.

The incident occurred along the A50 between Sudbury Roundabout and HMP Sudbury, at around 9.00am on Thursday, July 17.

A force spokesperson said: “One car undertook another, swerved into the vehicle and caused damage to the nearside and front bumper.

“Officers believe this was done deliberately and is related to a previous confrontation between the two drivers.

“Nobody was injured during the incident. We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.”

Information can be passed to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*417941:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.