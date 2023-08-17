Police appeal after dog walker verbally abused and threatened in Derbyshire town

An investigation has been launched into the incident which happened just after 8.35 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, when the victim was walking his dog.

Officers have now released a CCTV image showing three men seen near the scene at the time of the incident. Police are keen to speak to them as they may have important information which can help with their enquiries. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, or has any information about the incident or the men, is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*277026.