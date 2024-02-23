Police appeal after dog walker helps woman assaulted by man near Co-op store in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place in in an alleyway off Williamthorpe Road, close to the Co-op shop, between midnight and 1am on Sunday, February 18 when she was grabbed by a man wearing dark clothing.

A dog walker in the area at the time shouted at the man – and the victim managed to get away. The woman, who is in her thirties, was not physically hurt during the incident.

Officers want to speak to the dog walker as a matter of urgency, as well as anyone else who was in the area and may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*107558:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101