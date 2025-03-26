Police appeal after dog ‘potentially XL Bully’ breaks off lead during incident at Derbyshire green space

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
Officers are appealing for information after an incident in South Normanton has left a dog owner in fear.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on Friday, March 7 at South Street Recreation Ground in South Normanton.

It is alleged that dog which was ‘potentially an XL Bully’ broke off a lead and had an altercation with another dog, leaving the dog owner ‘in fear’. The owner is believed to have called the dog Tyson.

Today (Wednesday, March 26) officers from Alfreton Police SNT have launched an appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting occurrence 25000140266 using any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment use the textphone service 18001 101 or text 07800 002414 or email [email protected]

