Police appeal after dog let off lead attacks and kills four animals in Derbyshire village
Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman after a dog killed several animals in a Derbyshire village.
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are appealing for help identifying a dog owner after an incident in Heage.
At around 3pm on September 13, the pictured light-coloured dog was off its lead. It then attacked two hens and two ducks – all of which later died.
Anybody who can help officers locate this woman is asked to contact the DRCT via [email protected], quoting reference number 22000543895.