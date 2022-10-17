News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after dog let off lead attacks and kills four animals in Derbyshire village

Police are asking the public to help them locate a woman after a dog killed several animals in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are appealing for help identifying a dog owner after an incident in Heage.

At around 3pm on September 13, the pictured light-coloured dog was off its lead. It then attacked two hens and two ducks – all of which later died.

Police are appealing to trace this woman following the incident.

Anybody who can help officers locate this woman is asked to contact the DRCT via [email protected], quoting reference number 22000543895.