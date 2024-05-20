Police appeal after dog attack at Derbyshire recreation ground – involving Patterdale terrier cross

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for information after a dog attack in Crich last week.

The incident happened at Crich Recreation Ground on May 15 and involved a Patterdale terrier cross.

Officers are now looking for the owner of the dog and are appealing for information from members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or know anything about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries or know the owner of the dog involved is asked to contact police on the following methods quoting incident number 1208-150524:

The dog attack happened at Crich Recreation Ground.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.