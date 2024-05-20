Police appeal after dog attack at Derbyshire recreation ground – involving Patterdale terrier cross

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th May 2024, 09:55 BST
Officers are appealing for information after a dog attack in Crich last week.

The incident happened at Crich Recreation Ground on May 15 and involved a Patterdale terrier cross.

Officers are now looking for the owner of the dog and are appealing for information from members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or know anything about it.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries or know the owner of the dog involved is asked to contact police on the following methods quoting incident number 1208-150524:

The dog attack happened at Crich Recreation Ground.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.