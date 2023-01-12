Offenders broke in to a property in Hardwick Square West, in Buxton, at some point between 27 and 29 December and stole a large quantity of items including two guitars, one of which was a Russ Wooton custom made guitar, a mandolin, jewellery, power tools and a large quantity of fossils including dinosaur bones. Significant damage was also caused to the property during the burglary.

Between 3 January and 4 January a second incident occurred in the same street where a car was damaged and the two incidents are being treated as being linked. A bag of fossils which had been taken during the burglary was left outside Buxton Museum and Art Gallery in Terrace Road between 9am and 10am on January 3.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglary as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale. Of particular interest is anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area covering the dates and times stated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22000757342:

Facebook– send us a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on website or online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

