Police appeal after Derbyshire residents spot drone flying over their homes
At 8.50pm on Friday, May 19, Derbyshire Police received reports of a drone flying over properties in the Wheston area of Tideswell.
Officers are investigating the incident, and have urged anyone with information about the drone to come forward.
If you can help with the force’s enquiries, get in touch using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 1315 of May 19:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.