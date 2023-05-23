Police appeal after Derbyshire residents spot drone flying over their homes

At 8.50pm on Friday, May 19, Derbyshire Police received reports of a drone flying over properties in the Wheston area of Tideswell.

Officers are investigating the incident, and have urged anyone with information about the drone to come forward.

Officers are calling for anyone who can aid their enquiries to contact the force.

If you can help with the force’s enquiries, get in touch using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 1315 of May 19:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101