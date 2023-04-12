Police appeal after Derbyshire biker left ‘seriously injured’ following crash with van
Officers are urging the public to help them trace the driver of a van – after a collision in Derbyshire left a biker with serious injuries.
The crash happened along St Alkmunds Way in Derby at 8.45am on Thursday, March 23.
The rider of a grey Lexmoto motorcycle suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Officers are now appealing for the driver of the white van seen in the image to come forward – as they may have important information which can help with their investigation.
If you were the driver of the van, you know who the driver was, or have any information about what happened, contact Derbyshire Police – quoting reference number 23*176063.
