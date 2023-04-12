News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after Derbyshire biker left ‘seriously injured’ following crash with van

Officers are urging the public to help them trace the driver of a van – after a collision in Derbyshire left a biker with serious injuries.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

The crash happened along St Alkmunds Way in Derby at 8.45am on Thursday, March 23.

The rider of a grey Lexmoto motorcycle suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers are now appealing for the driver of the white van seen in the image to come forward – as they may have important information which can help with their investigation.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to come forward and contact the police.
Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to come forward and contact the police.
If you were the driver of the van, you know who the driver was, or have any information about what happened, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*176063:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.