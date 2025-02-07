Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a bar attack in Derbyshire that left a victim in hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was assaulted at the Stein Strasse bar, located on Wardwick in Derby city centre – at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 30 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was punched in the head by another man while in the venue and suffered serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged in his early 30s, with short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

“Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of investigation and are now appealing for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.”

If you have any information in relation to the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*721161:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.