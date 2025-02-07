Police appeal after Derbyshire bar attack that left victim hospitalised with serious injuries
The victim was assaulted at the Stein Strasse bar, located on Wardwick in Derby city centre – at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 30 2024.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was punched in the head by another man while in the venue and suffered serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
“The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged in his early 30s, with short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt at the time of the assault.
“Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of investigation and are now appealing for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.”
If you have any information in relation to the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*721161:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.