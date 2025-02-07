Police appeal after Derbyshire bar attack that left victim hospitalised with serious injuries

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:14 BST
Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a bar attack in Derbyshire that left a victim in hospital with serious injuries.

The victim was assaulted at the Stein Strasse bar, located on Wardwick in Derby city centre – at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 30 2024.

Most Popular

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was punched in the head by another man while in the venue and suffered serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged in his early 30s, with short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.placeholder image
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

“Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of investigation and are now appealing for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.”

If you have any information in relation to the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*721161:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice