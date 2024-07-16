Police appeal after cygnet shot at Derbyshire park popular with walkers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police have been made aware by a local wildlife rescue of a cygnet that was found injured on Loscoe Dam, on the morning of Friday, July 12.
A force spokesperson said: “The cygnet has been injured by a ball bearing being fired from a catapult.
“Fortunately, the cygnet was rescued and taken to a vet, and is recovering well. However, this report is very concerning and Loscoe Dam is a well-visited area by local residents and dog walkers.”
READ THIS: Erin Landfill site: Derbyshire council approves controversial plans for recycling facility near Chesterfield
If anyone can provide any information or witnessed any of this behaviour, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000415548:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.