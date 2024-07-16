Police appeal after cygnet shot at Derbyshire park popular with walkers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for information after an incident at a popular Derbyshire park left a cygnet injured.

Derbyshire Police have been made aware by a local wildlife rescue of a cygnet that was found injured on Loscoe Dam, on the morning of Friday, July 12.

A force spokesperson said: “The cygnet has been injured by a ball bearing being fired from a catapult.

“Fortunately, the cygnet was rescued and taken to a vet, and is recovering well. However, this report is very concerning and Loscoe Dam is a well-visited area by local residents and dog walkers.”

The incident occurred at Loscoe Dam.

If anyone can provide any information or witnessed any of this behaviour, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000415548:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.