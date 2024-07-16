Police appeal after cygnet shot at Derbyshire park popular with walkers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Officers are appealing for information after an incident at a popular Derbyshire park left a cygnet injured.

Derbyshire Police have been made aware by a local wildlife rescue of a cygnet that was found injured on Loscoe Dam, on the morning of Friday, July 12.

A force spokesperson said: “The cygnet has been injured by a ball bearing being fired from a catapult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fortunately, the cygnet was rescued and taken to a vet, and is recovering well. However, this report is very concerning and Loscoe Dam is a well-visited area by local residents and dog walkers.”

The incident occurred at Loscoe Dam.The incident occurred at Loscoe Dam.
The incident occurred at Loscoe Dam.

READ THIS: Erin Landfill site: Derbyshire council approves controversial plans for recycling facility near Chesterfield

If anyone can provide any information or witnessed any of this behaviour, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000415548:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice