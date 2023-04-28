Police appeal after criminals steal vehicle from driveway of home in Derbyshire village
Officers are urging members of the public to aid their investigation into a vehicle theft in a Derbyshire village.
The incident took place between 3am and 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 19 in Wardlow.
A white Volkswagen Caddy van was stolen from a driveway in the village.
If you witnessed anything between these times, or you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of any suspicious activity around the time period mentioned, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*234883:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.