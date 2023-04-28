News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after criminals steal vehicle from driveway of home in Derbyshire village

Officers are urging members of the public to aid their investigation into a vehicle theft in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

The incident took place between 3am and 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 19 in Wardlow.

A white Volkswagen Caddy van was stolen from a driveway in the village.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
If you witnessed anything between these times, or you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of any suspicious activity around the time period mentioned, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*234883:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.