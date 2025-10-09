The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation following a burglary in Cotmanhay – which targeted a property at Beauvale Drive overnight on Saturday, September 27.

A team spokesperson said: “The property in the first image is the item that has been stolen. It is of significant sentimental value to its owner as it belonged to her late partner.

“The missing piece of jewellery is a gold necklace with a puzzle piece pendant that fits into the heart shaped pendant which is also pictured.

“Have you seen or been offered a similar item for sale? Do you have any information that might help us reunite this item with its owner?”

If you can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*570759:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Jewellery theft This is the piece of jewellery that was stolen during the burglary. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales