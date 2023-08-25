On Thursday, members of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team were called out after a combine harvester that was parked on land near Red Lodge Farm, Eckington, was reported to be on fire.

Fire investigators have been on scene of the incident and police enquiries are ongoing, but officers believe the vehicle may have been deliberately set alight.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting ref 23*526578.

You can contact the force by visiting their website where there are a number of crime-reporting tools at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; on Facebook by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter vi a direct message the contact centre at @DerPolContact or by calling on 101.