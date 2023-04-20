Children have been seen throwing items, including glass bottles, into the gardens of houses in Bolsover. Further to this, fences have been damaged.

The damage has been caused to properties around the Castle Estate Park.

Following the incidents a spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “If your children use the park, could you please speak to them regarding this behaviour.”

Officers are urging anyone who has any information into who is causing the damage, to contact the force on the below details quoting occurrence Number 23*213735:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101