Police appeal after children seen throwing glass bottles into gardens and damaging fences in Derbyshire town

Police are appealing for information after reports of youths causing a nuisance in Bolsover.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Children have been seen throwing items, including glass bottles, into the gardens of houses in Bolsover. Further to this, fences have been damaged.

The damage has been caused to properties around the Castle Estate Park.

Following the incidents a spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “If your children use the park, could you please speak to them regarding this behaviour.”

Damage has been caused to properties around the Castle Estate Park after young children have been seen throwing items into the gardens of houses that adjoin the park.
Officers are urging anyone who has any information into who is causing the damage, to contact the force on the below details quoting occurrence Number 23*213735:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.