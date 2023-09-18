Police appeal after children climb on roof in Buxton causing hundreds of pounds of damage
Over the summer there have been a series of criminal damage incidents reported to the Fairfield Centre on Victoria Park Road.
These have seen children getting on to the roof, ripping up fixtures and fencing damaged. It has happened on several occasions and has cost hundreds of pounds of damage, to repair and replace. This is not sustainable as according to Derbyshire County Council estates, the problem persists, and is hard to manage.
PC Gareth Podmore from the High Peak South Youth engagement team said: “I really would appeal to parents in this case to help advising young people about the dangers of climbing on to buildings and the serious health implications of this, and the damage being caused is not acceptable and is a criminal offence.
“The community are the ones who this has the greatest impact on, as the facility is a community centre that we and partners are working with DCC to come to a workable plan for future use, so it can be of benefit to the community once again, as the fire that has been caused some time ago has seen the centre greatly reduced in usage, and we along with many people in Buxton and Fairfield are very keen to see this return to community usage as soon as possible.
“I would encourage anyone who witnesses any damage being done to the buildings and grounds to ring the police on 999 and let us know”.