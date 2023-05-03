Police appeal after children break into property in Derbyshire village

Officers have received reports of children breaking into the grounds of a property in Stonebroom just before 8 pm on Monday, May 1.

Following the incident, officers have appealed to parents and warned them of possible dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Stonebroom Police SNT said: “Do you know what your children are doing?

Officers have received reports of children breaking into the grounds of a property in Stonebroom just before 8 pm on Monday, May 1.