Police appeal after children break into property in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire officers are appealing to parents following a break in involving children.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:37 BST

Officers have received reports of children breaking into the grounds of a property in Stonebroom just before 8 pm on Monday, May 1.

Following the incident, officers have appealed to parents and warned them of possible dangers.

A spokesperson for Stonebroom Police SNT said: “Do you know what your children are doing?

Officers have received reports of children breaking into the grounds of a property in Stonebroom just before 8 pm on Monday, May 1.
“There are things that present a danger to children trespassing in these grounds. Please make sure you know where your children are and advise them against putting themselves at risk of harm by going into places they shouldn't be!”

