Police appeal after cash jewellery and laptop stolen during two burglaries in Peak District
and live on Freeview channel 276
The properties, off Bubnell Lane, were targeted between Monday, November 20 and Saturday, November 23. Cash, jewellery and a laptop were stolen.
Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have noticed two men in the area who were seen walking two and from the direction of the A619 Bakewell Road between 1pm and 7.30pm.
It’s possible they may have travelled in a vehicle which may have been parked on Bubnell Lane or Bakewell Road.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from that time which could help with the enquiries, is asked to contact teh force on the non-emergency details below with reference 23000724311:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.