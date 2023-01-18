The theft happened just before 10.30am on Thursday 15 December 2022 as the bus was parked up on Stephenson Place.

The offender took the cash box and ran off into Church Yard and then on to St Mary’s Gate.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen in the CCTV images as they believe he might have information that can help with the investigation.

If you know the man or have any information that will help officers with enquiries, you can contact Police, quoting reference number 22*731828

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or online contact form

Phone – call 101