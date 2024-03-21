Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, March 19, when a caravan was set on fire at a car park on Ulverston Road, close to the flats near Newbold Road.

Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have now launched an appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage.