Police appeal after caravan set on fire at car park in Chesterfield
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a caravan was set on fire.
The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, March 19, when a caravan was set on fire at a car park on Ulverston Road, close to the flats near Newbold Road.
Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have now launched an appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage.
Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has footage that could help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact the force quoting reference 24*165152.