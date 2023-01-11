News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal after business burgled in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for information after a business burglary in Bakewell.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:34pm

The incident took place in the Milford area of Bakewell in the early hours around 12.30am on Thursday, January 5.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and may have information, CCTV, doorbell or Dashcam of any suspicious behaviour.

Hide Ad

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch quoting reference: 23*7400.

The incident took place in the Milford area of Bakewell in the early hours around 12.30am on Thursday, January 5.
Most Popular

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.