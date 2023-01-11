Police appeal after business burgled in Derbyshire town
Officers are appealing for information after a business burglary in Bakewell.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:34pm
The incident took place in the Milford area of Bakewell in the early hours around 12.30am on Thursday, January 5.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and may have information, CCTV, doorbell or Dashcam of any suspicious behaviour.
Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch quoting reference: 23*7400.
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.