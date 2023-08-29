Police appeal after bus stop near football ground damaged
Police are appealing for infromation after a bus stop near a football ground was damaged.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST
Dronfield SNT issued an appeal on Saturday, August 27, after a bus stop on Sheffield Road, Dronfield, just down from the Sheffield FC Ground, was damaged.
Officers believe the incident happened believe it to have happened between Thursday, August 25 and Saturday, August 27.
Anyone who knows anything in relation to the incident is asked to contact the force quoting the reference number 23*532653 via phone at 101 or via email at [email protected].