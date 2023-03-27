News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after burglary in popular Derbyshire pub

Officers investigating a burglary at a pub in Long Eaton are appealing for dashcam footage.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:14 BST

The burglary occurred at the Eaton Farm pub at Derby Road between 11pm on March 13 and 8am on March 14 when offenders entered the premises and stole a cash box from one of the fruit machines inside.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time, and particularly between 3am and 4am on March 13, and has captured dashcam footage.

Anyone who has any information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*155382:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.