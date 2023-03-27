The burglary occurred at the Eaton Farm pub at Derby Road between 11pm on March 13 and 8am on March 14 when offenders entered the premises and stole a cash box from one of the fruit machines inside.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time, and particularly between 3am and 4am on March 13, and has captured dashcam footage.

Anyone who has any information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*155382:

