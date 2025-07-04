Police appeal after burglars target Peak District shop and café
The incident took place after 10pm on Tuesday, July 1 and before 9am on Wednesday, July 2, on Main Road when The Grindleford Community Shop was targeted by burglars.
Derbyshire police have today (Thursday, July 3) launched an appeal for the public’s help to find those responsible.
A spokesperson for the force said: “If you were in the area during the times mentioned and saw anything suspicious or have any CCTV/Dash cam footage, please contact us quoting reference: 25*384995.” Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police or CrimeStoppers using one of the following contact methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.