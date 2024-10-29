Police appeal after burglars steal pickup truck in Derbyshire village
Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team, investigating a recent burglary in Morley, are seeking assistance from residents who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of a pickup-type vehicle parked in a layby near Morley Lane. The burglary took place on Thursday, October 17, between 1.50am and 3am. The pickup vehicle stolen is known to have travelled along Morley Lane and turned right into Moor Road and towards Breadsall Village.
Anyone who has any information that may help with police enquiries is asked to contact the force using one of the following non-emergency methods quoting occurrence number 24*620698.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.