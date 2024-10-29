Police are appealing for information following a burglary near Ilkeston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood team, investigating a recent burglary in Morley, are seeking assistance from residents who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of a pickup-type vehicle parked in a layby near Morley Lane. The burglary took place on Thursday, October 17, between 1.50am and 3am. The pickup vehicle stolen is known to have travelled along Morley Lane and turned right into Moor Road and towards Breadsall Village.

Anyone who has any information that may help with police enquiries is asked to contact the force using one of the following non-emergency methods quoting occurrence number 24*620698.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.