Police appeal after burglar tries to break into Derbyshire house through window

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary in Eckington.

The incident occurred between 9.30pm and 9.35pm on Wednesday, October 16, at a property on West Street in Eckington.

The suspect attempted to gain entry through a side window of the house, but they were disturbed and did not manage to gain entry.

Officers investigating the incident have now shared a CCTV image and are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured as it is believed he may have important information in relation to the attempted burglary.

Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT have shared an image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police using one of the following methods quoting reference number 24000619770.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.