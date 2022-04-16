Police appeal after brick thrown through car window in north Derbyshire village

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a brick was thrown through a car window in a north Derbyshire village.

By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:14 am

A grey Vauxhall Corsa was being driven along Heather Avenue in Heanor when the incident happened shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday, April 14.

It was reported that a passer-by stepped forward and threw a brick at the car, smashing one of the windows as it went past.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the person responsible to get in touch.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a brick was thrown through a car window in Holmewood, causing it to smash

Did you see it take place, or do you know who might have been involved?

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident 1289 of April 15.

You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or fill out an online contact form.

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, call 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website.

