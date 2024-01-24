Police appeal after bouncer punched in face in Derbyshire pub on New Year’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred at the White Lion pub at around 1am on January 1, 2024 when a member of door staff was punched in the face by a man.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Derbyshire Police has now launched an appeal in a bid to trace the man responsible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000000402:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101