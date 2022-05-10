Police appeal after bikes stolen from outside Derbyshire leisure centre

The incident took place on Wednesday, March 30, between 4.20pm and 5pm, outside West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “One of the bikes is described as an all-black Carrera Vengeance 27.5 inch frame with a green cap on the tyre and the second bike is described as a green Carrera Vengeance 27.5inch frame.

“Officers would like to speak to the men in the picture who may be able to help with their investigation.

Police investigating the theft of two bikes outside a Derbyshire leisure centre have released this CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.

“If you were in the area at the time or have information relating to this, please contact us and quote references 22*182246 and 22*182254.”

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call 101