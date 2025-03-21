Police appeal after attack at Derbyshire bar leaves victim hospitalised with serious injuries

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:36 BST

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked at a Derbyshire bar – with police launching an appeal to trace a man in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in the Stein Strasse bar on the Wardwick, Derby – at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 30 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was punched in the head by another man, suffering serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured here in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”

This is the man that officers wish to identify.placeholder image
This is the man that officers wish to identify.

If you recognise this individual, or have any further information on the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*721161:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

