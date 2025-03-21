Police appeal after attack at Derbyshire bar leaves victim hospitalised with serious injuries
The incident occurred in the Stein Strasse bar on the Wardwick, Derby – at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 30 2024.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was punched in the head by another man, suffering serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured here in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”
If you recognise this individual, or have any further information on the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*721161:
