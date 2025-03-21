Police appeal after attack at Derbyshire bar leaves victim hospitalised with serious injuries

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked at a Derbyshire bar – with police launching an appeal to trace a man in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the Stein Strasse bar on the Wardwick, Derby – at about 1.30am on Saturday, November 30 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was punched in the head by another man, suffering serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured here in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”

This is the man that officers wish to identify.

If you recognise this individual, or have any further information on the incident, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*721161:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.