A member of staff was attacked by two men at the Beach Bar in Stephenson Place – at about 10.15pm on Saturday, December 7 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man pulled the drinks server across the bar before punching him in the face. A second man then threw glass bottles at the victim, two of which hit him.

“The bar worker also had a silver neck chain ripped from him during the incident – but this was later found in the bar. The victim was left with facial injuries.

“Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of investigation and have now released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.”

If you can help identify the men in these images, or have any further information on the attack, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*754073:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Untitled.jpg Police are attempting to trace two men in connection with an attack on a staff member at a Chesterfield venue – which saw the victim dragged over the bar, punched in the face and hit with glass bottles. Photo: Derbyshire police Photo Sales

2 . Police appeal after bar attack This is one of the men that officers wish to locate. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales