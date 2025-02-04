A member of staff was attacked by two men at the Beach Bar in Stephenson Place – at about 10.15pm on Saturday, December 7 2024.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man pulled the drinks server across the bar before punching him in the face. A second man then threw glass bottles at the victim, two of which hit him.
“The bar worker also had a silver neck chain ripped from him during the incident – but this was later found in the bar. The victim was left with facial injuries.
“Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of investigation and have now released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.”
If you can help identify the men in these images, or have any further information on the attack, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*754073:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.