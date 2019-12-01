Police appeal after arson attack on Derbyshire smallholding

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area when an arson attack happened in Derbyshire to come forward.

Officers are currently investigating a report of arson that occurred at a small holding on Barlow Lees Lane in Dronfield on November 1.

Significant damage was caused to buildings at the location when the fire happened at around 4.30pm. 

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding the incident or may have been driving along Barlow Lees Lane at that time and either saw anything suspicious or have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle please contact us quoting reference number 19000586533.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

