Police appeal after anti social behaviour on the rise in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing after several incidents of anti social behaviour have been reported in a Derbyshire village.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 12:23pm

Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton are dealing with a rise in anti social behaviour in Pilsley, especially around the park in the village, Station Road and surrounding area.

Officers are currently going through CCTV from different locations and have already identified offenders. They announced there will be knocking on the doors in the coming days.

Patrols and engagement will continue in the area until all are identified and dealt with.

Officers have also appealed to parents asking if they are aware where their children are or what they are doing while out in Pilsley?

You can report Anti Social Behaviour through the following non-emergency channels – but if there is an ongoing incident where there is immediate risk always ring 999:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.