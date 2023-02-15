Police appeal after anti social behaviour on the rise in Derbyshire village
Police are appealing after several incidents of anti social behaviour have been reported in a Derbyshire village.
Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton are dealing with a rise in anti social behaviour in Pilsley, especially around the park in the village, Station Road and surrounding area.
Officers are currently going through CCTV from different locations and have already identified offenders. They announced there will be knocking on the doors in the coming days.
Patrols and engagement will continue in the area until all are identified and dealt with.
Officers have also appealed to parents asking if they are aware where their children are or what they are doing while out in Pilsley?
You can report Anti Social Behaviour through the following non-emergency channels – but if there is an ongoing incident where there is immediate risk always ring 999:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.